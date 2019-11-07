David C. Brown Funeral Home one of 16 in state with international honor

The David C. Brown Funeral Home of Belleville was among 16 members of the Michigan Funeral Directors Association honored at a recent international convention in Chicago.

The National Funeral Directors Association honored 160 funeral homes internationally with the 2019 Pursuit of Excellence Awards, and that included 16 MFDA member funeral homes in Michigan. The NFDA International Convention and Exposition was held Oct. 27-30.

Brown Funeral Home has earned the Pursuit of Excellence Award in the past.

This award is presented by NFDA annually to firms that have demonstrated a commitment to raising the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to strict ethical and professional standards and providing outstanding service to families and communities.

Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Traverse City was one of only five firms internationally who received the Best of the Best Award, recognizing them for the most novel and innovative programs in the nation.

In addition, A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Grosse Pointe Woods was recognized with a Special Certificate of Honorable Mention.