Crime Stoppers offering $30,000 cash for good tip on who murdered Egypt

Egypt Covington, 27, was found murdered on Friday, June 23, 2017 in Van Buren Township. She was discovered in her home at 45576 Hull Rd., west of Sumpter Road.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan and her family are offering a cash reward of up to $30,000 for information that leads to an arrest. A press conference was held Aug. 11 to announce the reward and a press release was issued.

According to family, Egypt finished a yoga session at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. She spent about a half hour chatting with a friend from her yoga class before heading home. After Egypt did not respond to numerous calls from her boyfriend that night and the following day, Egypt’s boyfriend went to her residence where she was found in her living room shot to death.

Egypt, 27, a new hire as a sales associate at Rave Associates, was a graduate of Belleville High School where she enjoyed saxophone lessons and discovered her singing voice. She continued her education at Washtenaw Community College where she studied sports nutrition and broadcasting. While Egypt enjoyed yoga and cooking, she aspired to be an accomplished vocalist.

If anyone has any information regarding this murder, Crime Stoppers is asking that the person make an anonymous call to 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit their website at: www.1800speakup.org .

The caller’s identity is 100% anonymous and the reward is also paid anonymously when the tips leads to an arrest. They do not wait for a conviction.

Those with information are asked to help this family without revealing their identity. The tip may be the one to bring this family justice.