COVID shots available at WCCC campus on Haggerty Rd. in VBT

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened Monday, April 19, at the Wayne County Community College-Ted Scott Campus at 9555 Haggerty Rd. in Van Buren Township. It will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday, April 24.

Vaccines are available to ages 16 and over. For those under 18 a parent must be present or available over the phone. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins are accepted or call (866) 610-3885 to schedule an appointment.

“We’re excited to be able to offer a vaccine clinic in our own backyard,” said Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “I encourage every adult that hasn’t received their vaccine yet to get it.

“The vaccines have proven to be safe and effective. Getting our entire adult population vaccinated is the quickest way we will all get back to normal,” he said.