COVID-19 positive cases in 48111 rise to 515, death rate climbs to 31

After a COVID-19 death rate in the 48111 zip code of 30 since June 22, on July 25 one more death was recorded. Now the coronavirus deaths in the tri-community of Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter are at 31.

The positive tests for COVID-19 in 48111 were 515 on Tuesday, July 28, up from 486 the previous Tuesday, July 21.

On Tuesday, July 28, the separate numbers released by the Wayne County Health Department for the tri-community were: Van Buren Township, 291 positive cases, 16 deaths; City of Belleville, 162 positive cases, 14 deaths, and Sumpter Township 62 positive cases, 1 death.