COVID-19 death numbers in 48111 remain flat since May 29

The deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in the tri-community – the 48111 zip code – has remained at 29 since May 29, according to numbers released by the Wayne County Health Department.
The positive tests for COVID-19 in 48111 went up to 372 on Monday.
On Monday, the separate numbers released by the health department for the tri-community were: Van Buren Township, 185 positive cases, 14 deaths; City of Belleville, 154 positive cases, 14 deaths, and Sumpter Township 33 positive cases, 1 death.
Sumpter has had the exact same numbers throughout the month of June and then added one more positive test on Monday.
