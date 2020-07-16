COVID-19 death count in 48111 zip code remains the same at 30

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 30 in the tri-community, which includes Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter in the 48111 zip code. The tri-community hasn’t had a COVID-19 death since June 22.

The positive tests for COVID-19 in 48111 went up to 449 on Tuesday, up from 411 last Tuesday, July 7.

On Tuesday, July 14, the separate numbers released by the Wayne County Health Department for the tri-community were: Van Buren Township, 241 positive cases, 15 deaths; City of Belleville, 159 positive cases, 14 deaths, and Sumpter Township 49 positive cases, 1 death.