Court Watching

Marcus Lee Shaffer

Marcus Lee Shaffer, 26, of Auburn, MI, had charges dismissed against him without prejudice after an Oct. 25 preliminary exam before Judge Oakley for which the complaining victim did not appear.

Shaffer had been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Feb. 24 in Van Buren Township.

Ismael Simon Bejan

Ismael Simon Bejan, 19, of Sumpter Township, was in court on Oct. 27 to face three charges for use of his personal watercraft on Belleville Lake, near the Denton Road Bridge at 6:05 p.m., Aug. 29. He was ticketed for violating watercraft safety rules (slow no-wake zone), no registration, and no boater’s safety certificate. Total fine was $540. Present for the zoom court session by Wayne County Deputy Sheriff Brent Mytych, who wrote the violations.