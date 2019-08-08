Court Watching: Tony Duncan case reset for probable cause hearing on Aug. 21

The preliminary exam on a charge of possession of crack cocaine, less than 25 grams, on Feb. 27 in Van Buren Township, against Tony Keith Duncan, 50, of Van Buren Township had been scheduled for July 31 before Judge David Parrott at 34th District Court.

But on July 31, retained attorney Murray Duncan appeared before Judge Parrott without his client and said Duncan had been admitted to a rehabilitation center earlier that morning.

He told Judge Parrott he didn’t know how long Duncan would be in rehab and he just got the case last week.

Judge Parrott said the case was supposed to be a preliminary exam hold on July 31, but he reset it to start over for a probable cause conference in three weeks, Aug. 21, with the preliminary exam set for Aug. 28.

Duncan is free on personal bond of $10,000.

Vetra Denise Pettway

Vetra Denise Pettway, 60, of Detroit was before Judge Parrott for preliminary exam on July 31 and her court-appointed attorney Jeahad Kadaf and the Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor held a sidebar with the judge.

Then, Judge Parrott announced the two attorneys are seeking a forensic exam to see if Pettway is competent to stand trial and competent for criminal responsibility. No date was set for her next court appearance.

Pettway has been charged with felonious assault, interfering with a crime report, and reckless driving on May 26 in Sumpter Township.

On July 17 when Pettway was scheduled for her preliminary examination and didn’t show up for court, the assistant prosecutor pointed out this was the third bench warrant in this case within the last month. Then, on July 18, she came in and was to come back and didn’t.