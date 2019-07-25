Court Watching: Tony Duncan arrested on VBT warrant for cocaine possession

Tony Keith Duncan, 50, was arrested at his home in Van Buren Township on July 16 on an outstanding warrant for possession of crack cocaine, less than 25 grams, on Feb. 27.

He was arraigned at 34th District Court by video from the VBT lockup at 2 p.m., July 16. His probable cause conference was set for July 24 before Magistrate Lisa Martin and his preliminary exam set for July 31 before Judge David M. Parrott.

He is free on personal bond of $10,000.

On information the Independent obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, detectives from the VBT Police Department assisted the FBI with a search warrant executed on Feb. 27 for child pornography, to include media devices, computers, and other things.

During the search warrant, an FBI special agent located suspected cocaine in a box and VBT Detective Michael Long photographed and collected the suspected cocaine. Det. Long also located a white substance, suspected cocaine. It appeared to be residue from the cocaine being cut up.

Det. Long submitted the evidence to the Michigan State Police lab for analysis and on March 11 got the lab report. The analysis showed it was 1.2505 grams of cocaine. A warrant was obtained on April 22 and entered into LEIN (law enforcement information network).

Another report, received under FOIA, was written by VBT Officer M. Edge, who said that on July 16 at 4:05 a.m., he and Officer Michael Rini were dispatched to assist Western Wayne Narcotics with executing a search warrant at Duncan’s home. Sgt. Smith advised the officers that they had Tony Keith Duncan in custody and Duncan had a valid felony warrant for his arrest out of VBT.

Duncan was handcuffed and transported to the VBT Police Department where he was photographed, fingerprinted and lodged pending arraignment.

There is no information available on the investigations by the FBI and Western Wayne Narcotics.