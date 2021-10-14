Court Watching: Timothy Ryan Frye charged with 10 felonies

Timothy Ryan Frye, 37, of the City of Belleville, is charged with 10 felony counts brought by Western Wayne Narcotics on April 14 in the City of Belleville.

He is charged with three counts of controlled substance-second or subsequent offense notice – double penalty; carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearms by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, and four counts of felony firearm.

Frye was arraigned by 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian Oakley on Oct. 6 and his preliminary exam is set for Oct. 25. He has a personal bond of $5,000 with a GPS tether for location only.