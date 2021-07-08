Court Watching: Scott Settles has pretrial session set for 2018 incident with gun behind Egan’s

After several adjournments, Scott William-Samuel Settles, 45, of Belleville now has a pretrial session before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Regina D. Thomas on July 22 at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Settles has demanded a jury trial. He is free after posting bond of $10,000/10%.

Settles is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, weapons-felony firearm, gun possession while intoxicated, and brandishing a firearm in public on Dec. 18, 2018 in the city of Belleville. He was arrested behind Egan’s Pub where he reportedly held a gun and waited for employees to come out the back door.

Julius Robert Chatman

Julius Robert Chatman, 35, of Detroit was before Judge Green on May 5, and his probable cause conference was adjourned until May 19, at which time his live exam was set for July 19. Defense attorney is Tyrone Bickerdt of Neighborhood Defenders Service.

Chatman is charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Jan. 29 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $10,000 personal bond and he cannot return to the Parkwood address and must wear a GPS tether.

Chuck Robert Blair

Chuck Robert Blair, 53, of Van Buren Township and previously of Belleville, was before Judge Green on May 5 and his probable cause conference was adjourned until May 19. At that time, his zoom preliminary exam was set for Aug. 11.

Blair is charged with second degree home invasion on Dec. 22, 2018 in the city of Belleville. He is free on $5,000 personal bond and must wear a GPS tether for location only.

Blair was smoking on camera while he waited for his zoom conference to begin on May 5 and Judge Green admonished him to stop smoking because he was in a courtroom.

Lillie Lee Heard

Kevin Joseph Bonam

A felony charge of first-degree home invasion was dismissed against Lillie Lee Heard, 41, of Van Buren Township after a live preliminary exam on May 5 before Judge Green. Heard had been charged with first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of personal property ($200-$1,000), and two counts of aggravated assault on Sept. 22 in Van Buren Township. Her zoom pretrial on the remaining misdemeanors was set for June 16. At that time Judge Green set a live bench trial for Aug. 4. Heard is free on $5,000 personal bond.

Heard’s co-defendant, Kevin Joseph Bonam of Inkster, who had the same original four charges as Heard, was arrested on the warrant and arraigned from the VBT lockup on June 15. Judge Oakley set a probable cause conference for June 23 and on that date it was adjourned until July 7 at the request of his newly hired defense attorney Cyril Hall.

The victims in the two cases came to the June 16 court session for Heard and said they would be back for Bonam’s June 23 court session. Bonam is out on $20,000 personal bond and must wear a tether for location only.

Jason Robert Waarala

Jason Robert Waarala, 47, of Van Buren Township was scheduled for his preliminary exam before Judge Green on May 5, but charges were dismissed because there were no witnesses. He was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Oct. 7 in Van Buren Township.

Brendon Joseph Benedict

Brendon Joseph Benedict, 20, of Ypsilanti, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and felony firearm on April 29 in the city of Belleville. His $5,000/10% bond requires him not to have contact with the victim or an address on Belle Villa Blvd.

On May 12 he had a probable cause conference before Judge Green and his live preliminary exam was set for June 16. On that date his defense attorney Timothy Wrather said his client wished to waive his exam. Judge Green bound him over to circuit court for a June 30 arraignment on the information.

Andrew Curtis Depa

Andrew Curtis Depa, 26, of Belleville is Benedict’s co-defendant. Depa came before Judge Green on May 12 via zoom for his probable cause conference from Washtenaw County where he was being held on a parole violation charge.

Depa is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), two counts of felony firearm, and possession of firearm by a felon, on April 29 in the city of Belleville.

He bond was $5,000/10%. Attorney Jennipher Colthirst said she still needs digital discovery, but she has the written discovery. She said she would stipulate to her client’s prior conviction.

Depa’s live preliminary exam was set with Benedict’s on June 16 and on that date he waived the exam via zoom from where he was incarcerated and was bound over to circuit court for a June 23 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Aug. 17.

Elijah Kareemali Pearl

Elijah Kareemali Pearl, 22, of Dearborn Heights, is charged with one count of embezzlement, $1,000 to $20,000 by an agent or trustee, on Jan. 29, 2020 in Van Buren Township. On June 9, defense attorney Harold Collins said he just got the discovery and needed time to study it. The probable cause conference was adjourned by Judge Oakley to July 7.

Breanna Renae Phelps

Breanna Renae Phelps, 27, of Flat Rock and previously of Belleville, waived her preliminary exam on a charge of possession of controlled substances, narcotics or cocaine, less than 25 grams on Sept. 24, 2018 in Van Buren Township. Judge Green bound her over to circuit court for a May 26 arraignment on the information. At Wayne County Circuit Court she pled guilty to use of controlled substance and the possession charge was dismissed. She was sentenced to one year of probation and $528 in fees.

Judge Green said court records show Phelps owed money from 2018 and 2016 charges and Phelps said she could pay $50 a month. Judge Green closed the 2016 case.

Terrance Michael Sartor

Terrance Michael Sartor of Lincoln Park is charged with carrying a concealed weapon in Belleville on May 8. He was before Judge Lisa Martin on May 19 for his probable cause conference, at which time his appointed attorney Timothy Wrather of Neighborhood Defender Service said he had just been assigned the case and needs time to look at the discovery. The case was adjourned until May 26, when the preliminary exam was set for a live exam at noon on Aug. 18. He is free on $1,500 personal bond. Wrather is contacting the gun board on this case.

James Daniel Holstein

James Daniel Holstein, 43, formerly of Van Buren Township, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree, on Oct. 31 in Van Buren Township. He was before Judge Lisa Martin on May 19 for his probable cause conference. Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Darrian Fortier said she received an email on the case after 5 p.m. the day before, so she asked to adjourn the probable cause conference for two weeks, until June 2, so she can get the paper discovery to defense attorney Bonita Hoffman. A live preliminary exam was held June 21 before Judge Oakley and Holstein was bound over to circuit court for a July 6 arraignment on the information. Hoffman said her client now lives in Iowa. He is free on $3,000 personal bond.

Tedarall Antoine White

Tedarall Antoine White, 44, of Van Buren Township, is charged with operating while intoxicated-third on June 15, 2020 in Van Buren Township. He was before Judge Lisa Martin on May 19 for his probable cause conference. A zoom exam date was set for Aug. 11. Defense attorney is Danien Woodson.

Star-Leesha Kissy Ballard

Star-Leesha Kissy Ballard, 43, of Van Buren Township was charged with home invasion first-degree and aggravated assault on Oct. 8, 2017 at a residence on Parkside Drive in Van Buren Township. She was before Judge Lisa Martin on May 19 for her probable cause conference. Her defense attorney Timothy Wrather from the Neighborhood Defender Service said the prosecutor has a plea offer extended that would reduce the felony charge to a misdemeanor. He asked for a week for him to discuss it with his client. They were to come back May 26 to decide on whether to take the offer or set a preliminary exam. But on May 26, Wrather said Ballard’s brother was killed the day before in Inkster and he asked Judge Martin to adjourn the zoom session, at which Ballard was present, so his client would have time to get in a better emotional state. The probable cause conference was adjourned to June 9.

Ballard then accepted a plea deal that dismissed home invasion-1 and she pled guilty to a new charge of entering without permission and aggravated assault. She was given six months of non-reporting probation and a fine totaling $1,000.

Michael Christopher Towshack

Michael Christopher Towshack, 35, of Romulus is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm on April 17 in Van Buren Township. He was before Judge Lisa Martin for his probable cause conference.

Defense attorney Blaise Kearney asked for a live preliminary exam and it was set for 1:30 p.m., Aug. 18.

Bradley Thomas Bielski

Bradley Thomas Bielski, 42, of Belleville, is charged with second-degree home invasion on Sept. 25, 2020 in the city of Belleville. His bail includes that he must have no contact with Linda LaBlanc or a trailer at 745 E. Huron River Dr.

A live preliminary exam was set for May 19 before Judge Lisa Martin and Bielski waived this exam. He was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on June 2. A calendar conference was set for June 16 and then reset by the court to June 30. A final conference has been set for July 21.

Robert James Johnson

Robert James Johnson, 43, of Ypsilanti, is charged with criminal sexual conduct – first degree (personal injury), criminal sexual conduct – third degree (multiple variables), and one count of felony firearm on Aug. 28 in Sumpter Township.

A live preliminary exam was held May 19 before Judge Lisa Martin with the complaining witness, who was 17 at the time of the incident, testifying and Detective John Toth taking part in a demonstration with the prosecutor. Judge Martin bound Johnson over for an arraignment on the information June 2 at circuit court, which was delayed to June 16 by the court. A final conference was set for July 22.

Linda Ann Miller

Linda Ann Miller, 51, of Sumpter Township, was before Judge Martin for a preliminary exam on May 19 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content, third offense, on Jan. 19, 2020 on I-94 near Rawsonville Road.

Michigan State Police Trooper Brad Conner testified that he arrived at a one-car rollover as Van Buren Township fire fighters and an ambulance crew were putting a lady on a gurney before she was transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. He said he noticed two or three Miller Light, 24-ounce, beer cans on top of the fresh snow. The car window had been broken.

Trooper Conner testified that at the hospital when he asked her what happened, she said another car cut her off. She was coming from her fiance’s house and they had argued, she was upset and had been drinking. Trooper Conner testified she told him she had three beers. Her blood draw at the hospital was sent to the MSP lab and came back .29 blood alcohol content.

Judge Martin bound her over to circuit court as charged and her arraignment on the information was set for June 2. Circuit court set a calendar conference for July 8.

Leesha Marie Corum

On May 26, Judge Martin set the preliminary exam for Leesha Marie Corum, 30, of Belleville for Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. on a felony charge of malicious destruction of property from $1,000 to $20,000 in the city of Belleville on April 7, 2019.

Her misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of a building with more than $200 in damage on June 10, 2019 was to have a pretrial on June 30, before Judge Martin, but that was adjourned for discovery until July 14.

Corum failed to appear for a court date in April and the warrant for her arrest was cancelled. She asked to handle the cases by letter but was required to appear online.

Robert Glenn Courter

On May 26, Judge Martin adjourned the pretrial for Robert Glenn Courter, 55, of Van Buren Township, for four weeks so his attorney Jeffrey Bennett could get discovery from Van Buren Township Police. On June 30 it was again adjourned. This time to July 21.

Courter is charged with one count of stalking and two counts of motor vehicle tracking on Feb. 19 in Van Buren Township. His bond of $5,000/10% was set with a stipulation to stay away from the complainant and to wear a GPS tether.

Ramon Omar Dorr-Horton

Ramon Omar Dorr-Horton, 28, of Hastings was due for his preliminary exam before Judge Martin on May 26 but failed to appear. A bench warrant was put out for his arrest.

Dorr-Horton is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license suspended and having open alcohol in a vehicle on Aug. 27, 2020 in the city of Belleville. His $5,000/10% bond was revoked.

Tony Keith Duncan

Tony Keith Duncan, 52, of Van Buren Township had his probable cause conference adjourned from May 26 to June 16 by Judge Martin on charges of possession of less than 25 grams of cocaine and six charges of felony firearm on July 16, 1919. On June 16, the probable cause conference again was adjourned, until July 14. Charges were brought by MNET, but he also had been investigated by Van Buren Township police and the FBI.

His retained attorney Murray Duncan said it is his understanding his client already pled to these charges.

Austin Robert Vivrette

Charges were dismissed without prejudice against Austin Robert Vivrette, 23, of Van Buren Township after the complaining witness said she does not wish to proceed.

Vivrette had been scheduled for a preliminary exam before Judge Martin on May 26 on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and felony firearm.

Austin Michaelray McDaniel

Austin Michaelray McDaniel, 25, of Sumpter Township was found not guilty of domestic violence by Judge Green on May 24 following a live bench trial.

Testifying were Sumpter Township Officer Gottschalk, the complaining witness, and defendant McDaniel. Judge Green said the complaining witness changed her story from what she told police and kept saying, “I don’t recall, I don’t recall.”

“I don’t find the testimony credible,” Judge Green said, noting there is reasonable doubt and she found the defendant not guilty.

McDaniels’ attorney was Samer Jadullah.