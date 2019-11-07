Court Watching: Preliminary exam adjourned a week when attorney can’t be found

A preliminary exam scheduled on Oct. 30 at 34th District Court for Jaylin Kasmieralante Crayton, 24, of Southfield was adjourned for a week when Crayton’s retained attorney couldn’t be found.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Shamus told Judge Brian A. Oakley that she knew attorney Adam Clements from law school and he was very professional and conscientious.

Earlier in the day, a clerk in another courtroom said Clements’ office had called to say he wouldn’t be able to be in court until 11:15 a.m. That message was passed on to Judge Oakley’s courtroom.

But, at 11:30 a.m., Clements had yet to arrive and nobody could reach him by phone. There were concerns for his well-being.

Word came that he was in an exam at 36th District Court and court officials were trying to call the exam.

It was noted that Crayton has an extradition hold out of Texas.

Judge Oakley had defendant Crayton brought from the lockup into the courtroom to explain the situation and that his attorney couldn’t be located.

After calling Crayton back into the courtroom a second time, Judge Oakley apologized to the witnesses who were waiting to testify and adjourned the exam until Nov. 6.

Van Buren Township Police Detective Michael Long said a witness had just started a new job and so he was at work, but could have been called in to testify.

Crayton is charged with counts of possession of firearms by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and two felony firearm counts on July 22 in Van Buren Township. He is lodged in the Wayne County Jail on bond of $20,000/10%.

Daniel Joseph Gullen

Daniel Joseph Gullen, 56, of Romulus pled guilty to the misdemeanor of impaired driving and an additional misdemeanor charge of attempting to flee police in a vehicle at around 10 p.m., Oct. 2, in Sumpter Township.

The original felony charge of fleeing police in a vehicle and having a Blood Alcohol Content of more than .17 were dismissed.

He told Judge Oakley that he was driving a vehicle in Sumpter Township after drinking a few beers. A Sumpter Township officer attempted to pull him over and he attempted to not stop.

He was sent to the probation department and will be back for sentencing. His retained attorney was Daniel Geherin and he had posted bond of $5,000/10%.

Tyler Bailey Hancock

Tyler Bailey Hancock, 22, of Belleville, waived his preliminary exams on six felony cases out of Sumpter Township and the City of Belleville and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Nov. 6.

He was brought from the Wayne County Jail to face the charges in 34th District Court.

The Belleville charges are two felony counts of false report or a threat of terrorism and two felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime, with a penalty of up to 20 years or life in prison, on Sept. 18. Reportedly he threatened to harm a female police officer and to shoot up the high school. His bond on those charges was $100,000/10%.

The Sumpter Township charges are dated Sept. 27 and are a false report or threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, with a penalty of 20 years or life.

Sumpter police reported the joint investigation with Belleville was the result of several recent threats of violence made against both police departments and the Van Buren Public Schools through fake social media and email accounts allegedly created by Hancock.

Byron Pitts is the retained attorney on the cases and another attorney stood in for him before Judge Oakley.