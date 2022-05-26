Court Watching: Moore’s jury trial set Dec. 12 for 2017 murder of Egypt Covington

The murder cases against the three defendants in the shooting death of Elizabeth (Egypt) Covington on June 22, 2017 in Van Buren Township are taking different directions.

Timothy Eugene Moore, 35, of Toledo, who is believed to have done the actual shooting of Covington, has been in the Wayne County Jail since his Nov. 8, 2020 arrest, along with the two other defendants.

Moore’s final conference at Frank Murphy Hall of Justice was April 27 before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Wanda A. Evans. She set the jury trial for Dec. 12 in her courtroom.

Moore is charged with 1st degree premeditated murder, felony murder, home invasion-1st degree, and four counts of weapons-felony firearm. Another count of possession of a weapon by a felon was dismissed by 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green at the preliminary exam on March 25, 2021.

Shandon R Groom, 28, of Toledo, another defendant in the case, had his case separated from the other two defendants on Feb. 8, after Judge Evans heard and granted a motion to sever his case from the others and have a separate file. A motion hearing on his case was set for April 22 and then adjourned until May 9.

Groom has pled not guilty to charges of homicide–felony murder, home invasion–1st degree, premeditated 1st degree murder, and three counts of weapons–felony firearm.

On March 22, Shane Lamar Evans, 32, of Sumpter Township, had an order for a competency evaluation signed by Judge Evans. A review date on his case is set for May 31 before Judge Evans.

Shane Evans was charged with homicide–felony murder and home invasion–1st degree.

All three would face life in prison if convicted of their charges. Egypt was a 2007 graduate of Belleville High School and a popular local singer. She was employed as an account manager for beer and wine distributor Rave and had worked at Johnny’s on the Lake and Bayou Grill in Belleville.