Court Watching: Kalin Karvelis bound over on charge of killing mother, wounding father

Kalin Christian Karvelis, 25, has been bound over to Wayne County Circuit Court for trial on charges of killing his mother Julie and wounding his father Victor on Feb. 26 on Judd Road in the Village of New Boston in Huron Township.

A preliminary exam in 34th District Court was held May 12 before Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley in the new courthouse in Romulus.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor William Lawrence called three witnesses. The first was the defendant’s father Victor William Karvelis II who testified in detail on what happened that day.

Under cross examination from his son’s defense attorney Blaise Kearney, William testified he was a Belleville Reserve Police Officer who served 12 hours or more a month. He said he has taught tactical methods for firearms for 30 years to law enforcement and the military police.

He testified he taught his son weapon skills, martial arts, and hand-to-hand combat. He said his son had accused him of pedophilia and sex trafficking many times and talked about it again that morning. Kalin also had been threatening his parents on Facebook for a couple of years, William testified.

He testified Kalin had a mental health issue and had been in counseling when he was in high school because of his alternate activities.

William said his son lived next door with William’s mother, Kalin’s grandmother, after he moved out voluntarily when he wouldn’t follow the rules of his parents’ house.

He testified about how Kalin came over to talk at 2:30 a.m., Feb. 26, and knocked on the door and William told him to come back in the morning. He came back around 7 a.m. and knocked on the door, but when William looked at his surveillance camera he didn’t see him, so he went out and saw him going around the corner of the house. He called to him and they went inside to the living room, he testified.

While they were sitting, Kalin pulled a weapon out of his belt and pointed it at his father, William testified. William said he lunged for the gun and grabbed hold of it, but Kalin pointed it at his mother, who had come to help subdue her son in the struggle, and he pulled the trigger while looking at her. She was shot and died.

Then Kalin pulled the trigger again and hit his father in the shoulder. The tussle continued during which Kalin kicked the gun out of his father’s hand and William heard the ammo dispense as it hit the floor. William was able to get out the door, yell out for someone to call 911, and get his neighbor’s trash receptacle between him and his son. His son slashed him above his left clavicle, William testified.

Woodhaven Police Officer Alan Jackson, who lives across the street, was sleeping and his wife heard the call for help and woke her husband. He testified he told her to call 911, got his personal gun out of his safe, and went outside, where he was able to get Kalin to drop the knife he was carrying and get to his knees. Huron Township Police came in three to five minutes, he said.

Officer Anthony Grant of Huron Township testified he was the third officer to arrive and he was directed to the secondary scene across the street, where he found a deceased female. Michigan State Police processed the scene, he said.

Judge Oakley bound Kalin over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on May 19 at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. He is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, and two felony firearm charges. He is being held in the Wayne County Jail.

The defendant waived an exam on a second case, fleeing police in a vehicle and reckless driving in Huron Township on June 6, 2020 and the arraignment on the information on this case is also on May 19 at circuit court.