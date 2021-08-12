Court Watching: Jury found Jonathon Wilson not guilty of six criminal sexual charges

Jonathon Glenn Wilson, now aged 36, called the Independent last week to report that in 2018 a Wayne County Circuit Court jury found him not guilty of three first-degree criminal sexual conduct cases and three second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges with a person under 13.

He complained that that the Independent did not report the jury verdict in 2018.

Wilson was charged for the 2016 incidents in the City of Belleville. A preliminary exam was held Nov. 29, 2017 before 34th District Court Judge David Parrott and one witness testified.

Present at the preliminary exam were Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Bruce Elsey, retained defense attorney Ezra Goldman, Belleville Police Cpl. Todd Schrencengost, and defendant Wilson. For the exam, Judge Parrott cleared the courtroom of everyone except for the press and the four people, at the time reported to be supporting the witness.

Wilson called last week to say three of those people were supporting him and one was supporting the witness.

After the testimony, Judge Parrott declared there was probable cause to believe the crimes were committed and Wilson may have committed them.

Wilson had been held in the Wayne County Jail without bond since his arrest in October and Judge Parrott continued to deny bond and set Wilson’s arraignment on the information at circuit court for Dec. 6, 2017. Wilson was referred to pre-trial services for a bond review.

Bond was set March 20, 2018 at $20,000/10% with a tether and no contact. He was found not guilty on June 21, 2018. He had been facing possible life in prison if found guilty.

He said when someone Googles his name they see only the charges. He wants them to see the not-guilty decisions of the jury. Now they will.