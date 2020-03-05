Court Watching: Judge Parrott case adjourned to March 20 at Plymouth court

On Friday, the scheduled pretrial for 34th District Court Judge David Mark Parrott on a domestic violence misdemeanor charge was adjourned until 8:30 a.m. March 20 by 35th District Court Judge James A. Plakas.

Judge Parrott’s attorney Robert Coutts told Judge Plakas that there will be a substitution of attorney.

Prosecutor Tara Math Hindelang said the complainant was present at the court (but not in the courtroom) and she did not object to the adjournment. She said the complainant knows the defendant will be out of town for a week she would like to get some personal items out of the condominium they shared in Van Buren Township.

After she moved out of the condo, the court allowed Parrott with a Feb. 13 order to move back into his home.

Attorney Coutts said he will contact the complainant to let her know the condominium will be vacant for that week.

After the brief court session, Coutts said he was not ready to say who the new defense attorney would be on the 93-day misdemeanor charge.

In testimony in Manistee on Feb. 25 in a bond hearing for Parrott’s 93-day misdemeanor drunk driving charge from Christmas Day 2018, a Van Buren Township police officer testified that he talked to Parrott at the home of his attorney Coutts after the Feb. 8 incident at Parrott’s condo, which was located nearby.

The complainant told police she pulled the window treatment from the window and that may have been what started the argument. She told police both of them had been drinking and she may have hit her forehead on the wall when he tackled her.

As part of the bond for both the Manistee and the Van Buren Township charges, Parrott has been ordered to wear Soberlink, a tether that reports any alcohol consumption four times a day to probation officers in both the Manistee and Wayne County courts.

Michael Nichols, Parrott’s attorney on the Manistee County charge, has appealed that case to the Michigan Court of Appeals and is waiting for its determination.