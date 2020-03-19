Court Watching: Judge Green dismisses felony charge against Milan George

On March 11, Milan Timothy George, 28, of Northville and previously of Sumpter Township, faced charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Jan. 31 in Sumpter. He stood before 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green.

George was free after posting bond of $5,000/10%.

In a plea deal arranged by the prosecutor, he pled guilty to the domestic violence charge, a misdemeanor, and the felony assault charge was dismissed.

He was sentenced to one year of non-reporting probation and taking a Batterer’s class. The charge against him will be dismissed after a year if there are no other charges. Judge Green ordered no assaultive contact with the victim, who is the mother of his child.