Court Watching: Judge Green binds over Glenn Emil McClain to circuit court on Jan. 15

After a Dec. 18 preliminary exam before 34th District Court Chief Judge Tina Brooks Green, the judge bound Glenn Emil McClain over on two charges of criminal sexual conduct-third degree (force or coercion) and one charge of domestic violence on Nov. 24 in Sumpter Township.

McClain, 41, of Sumpter Township, is due at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice on Jan. 15 for his arraignment on the information. He is free after posting bond of $5,000/10% and bond was continued.

The only witness brought by Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Larry King was the defendant’s wife of 20 years. She testified although they were separated, they were living together in their rented home in Sumpter Township with their three teenage children.

She said they were in the process of getting a divorce and a PPO for no assaultive behavior had been in effect for a week. She said she filed for a “no entry” PPO, but was denied because they were still married.

She testified that she had the bedroom and her husband slept on a mattress in the living room.

On Nov. 24 the wife said she had been home all day and they were watching football and listening to music. They both had been drinking, she said, and she said she had a few shots – three or four – of liquor. She said she had been drinking tequila the previous night and she was nauseous and sick and later threw up.

She went into her bedroom to lie down around 4 p.m. and fell asleep. She said she awoke suddenly when she felt him touching her in her private area, and trying to penetrate her. She said she pushed him away and he said he was sorry and left.

She again fell asleep and woke when he was trying to penetrate her again. She testified she told him he was “gross and disgusting” and that she was sick. She said he again said he was sorry and left. She later reported the incidents to police.

Stephanie Farkas of the Neighborhood Defender Service pointed out she had filed for divorce on Feb. 5 and then they reconciled and she dropped charges. Then, she filed again in November. Farkas entered into evidence a series of text messages the wife had sent the defendant, as for him to move out and to sign an agreement for financial support. The wife said that was for child support.

She stressed she wasn’t asking for money from him for herself as a property settlement, as the defense attorney alleged. She testified they have nothing.

In an email to the defense attorney, the wife said she does not believe the November incident was a rape.

When the defense attorney asked if she had done any drugs during that time and she said she had smoked weed, but had no idea how much.

When the defense attorney said that in a marriage sometimes the people are on different pages and the wife stressed they were not “on different pages.”

When the defense attorney asked the wife if the kids know about the charges and she said they did, Judge Green intervened.

“We’re not getting into what happened after the fact, so wrap it up,” Judge Green said.

The attorney ended her questioning and Prosecutor King made a motion to bind over to circuit court. Judge Green what happened that day was an issue of fact for a jury to decide, so she bound McClain over.

Bennie Joe-Michael Dickerson

Bennie Joe-Michael Dickerson, 31, waived his right to a preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 15 arraignment on the information.

He is charged with assaulting a police officer and domestic violence on Nov. 30 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $10,000 personal bond.

His Neighborhood Defender Service attorney asked to change the bond to allow contact, but Judge Green said she needs a victim to talk to, unless the Prosecutor says he is in agreement. The attorney said he is unable to reach the victim.

Judge Green said she was going to leave the no-contact order in place and if she appears in Judge Green’s courtroom later in the week, she’ll amend the order.

Jeramey Allen Laford

Jeramey Allen Laford, 29, of Van Buren Township, waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 15 arraignment on the information. He is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and operating while intoxicated on Aug. 22, 2018 in Sumpter Township.

His defense attorney is James O’Donnell of the Neighborhood Defense Service.

It was noted he is due back in Judge Green’s courtroom on Jan. 28 for a separate misdemeanor charge.

Matthew Alan Pacteles

Matthew Alan Pacteles, 34, of Rockwood, was before Judge Green for preliminary exams on two separate charges, both from incidents on May 5 in Van Buren Township.

He is charged with retail fraud in one case and retail fraud, malicious destruction of property ($1,000-$20,000), and assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer in another case.

Each case had bond of $5,000/10% and he posted both bonds. His defense attorney is James O’Donnell of Neighborhood Defender Service.

Not all the witnesses were present, so those involved agreed to adjourn the preliminary exam until 9 a.m. Jan. 22.

Pacteles also is charged with a misdemeanor retail fraud case in VBT and that will have a pretrial at 34th District Court on Jan. 28.

Cindy L. Clapsaddle

Cindy L. Clapsaddle, 50, of Toledo waived her preliminary exam and Magistrate Lisa Martin bound her over to circuit court for a Jan. 15 arraignment on the information. She is charged with larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 and receiving and concealing stolen property valued $1,000 to $20,000 on Nov. 12 in Sumpter Township. Her court appointed attorney is Brian Schaf.

Brandon Nicholas Heim

Brandon Nicholas Heim, 32, had his case adjourned until Jan. 22 before Judge Brian Oakley. He is charged with child abuse in the third degree and child abuse in the fourth degree on Oct. 8 in the City of Belleville. He is free on $2,000 personal bond and his retained attorney is David Dart.

Nicholas Edward Simpson

Nicholas Edward Simpson, 36, waived his preliminary exam on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third time, in Sumpter Township on Dec. 3. Magistrate Martin bound him over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Jan. 15. He is free after posting bond of $5,000/10%.