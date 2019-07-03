Court Watching: Jessica Hurley sentenced to 9-40 years in prison for sex, drugs with teen

Jessica Lynn Hurley, 32, was sentenced to from 9 to 40 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of six felonies involving having sex with and giving drugs to her minor step son.

She has been incarcerated in the Huron Valley Complex for women with her earliest release date of May 8, 2028 and her maximum release date of May 8, 2059.

On May 16 a Wayne County Circuit Court jury found her guilty of three charges of criminal sexual conduct first degree (relationship), one charge of criminal sexual conduct third degree (multiple variables), delivery of narcotic to a minor (narcotic or cocaine) less than 50 grams, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The jury found her not guilty of one more count of first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of delivery of marijuana to a minor.

On June 11, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin J. Cox pronounced the sentencing. She was taken into custody when the jury pronounced her guilty and Judge Cox gave her 33 days credit in the sentencing.

The preliminary exam in the case was held on Jan. 30 before 34th District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley. After the exam Judge Oakley found there was enough probable cause to bind Hurley over to circuit court for trial.

The charges are dated Aug. 8, 2017 in Van Buren Township.

Hurley was free after posting $25,000 cash bond. Her retained attorney was Michael Maddaloni of Lansing, where she had moved to reside with her brother.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Jacqueline Nicholas brought four witnesses forward to testify in the exam, which lasted about 90 minutes.

Three young family members testified along with the father of the victim, who filed the police report on his wife of ten years last fall after being informed of what was going on and questioning his son.

On the stand, the father referred to the defendant as “my soon-to-be ex-wife.”

The victim, who was 15 in 2017, testified at length and in detail about the encounters with his stepmother at his father’s home on Milton Drive in Van Buren Township when his father was at work. The victim’s sister, then 17, testified to what she heard, and then a cousin testified. He said he told the father what was going on.

“He was a great guy … He deserved to know,” the cousin said of the father.

The victim testified that his stepmother told him, “Your dad can never find out about this. He’d kill us.”

VBT Detective Dale Harrison was the officer in charge of the case. He arranged for the Kids’ Talk interviews of the under-age witnesses.