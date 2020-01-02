Court Watching: James Lang, 55, awaits jury trial on threats to kill judges, VBT police

James Bernard Lang, 55, of Van Buren Township, is in the Wayne County Jail awaiting a Feb. 5 jury trial before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Ramsey on a charge of threatening to kill VBT police officers and two judges at 34th District Court.

A final conference before the trial has been set for Jan. 24 before Judge Ramsey.

Lang is charged with a false report or threat of terrorism which will bring him 20 years in prison if found guilty. He also was charged with one count of habitual offender – fourth offense notice, a five to 15-year felony.

Lang was arraigned by 29th District Court Judge Laura Mack of Wayne and the case assigned to 35th District Court in Plymouth for a probable cause conference, which was held Nov. 8 before Judge Ronald Lowe.

Lang’s preliminary examination was held Nov. 15 before 35th District Court Judge James A. Plakas in Plymouth and Judge Plakas bound him over to circuit court for trial.

The case was reassigned from the 34th District Court since Lang is accused of making threats against two 34th District Court judges and there was a perceived conflict of interest.

After calling the VBT Dispatch Center with threats to kill police officers and the two judges, Lang was arrested without incident at his Haggerty subdivision home in VBT on Oct. 21.

VBT Director of Public Safety Gregory Laurain said the township resident, identifying himself as Lang, called the dispatch center with the threats several times around 3 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Lang began threating police and judges over a recorded line within the dispatch center. He threatened to kill VBT police officers and two judges at the court several times during a series of calls to dispatchers and supervisory personnel on duty at the time.

Director Laurain said Lang has a history of past violence.

29th District Court Judge Mack set Lang’s bond at $100,000/10% with GPS tethering if released and mandatory alcohol testing, but he has remained in jail. He is being defended by public defender Jaclyn Brooke Pilcowitz.