Court Watching: Hopkins, Parker to have live preliminary exams at 9 a.m., Dec. 8

Daniel Preston Hopkins, 36, of Westland, has his live preliminary exam set for 9 a.m., Dec. 8 before 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian Oakley.

Hopkins is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on July 31 in Van Buren Township.

Bond originally was set at $100,000 cash or surety, but later reduced to $10,000/10% and he bonded out. He is required to wear a GPS tether. His defense attorney is William Glenn.

Prosecutor on both the Hopkins and Parker cases is John Trummer.

Kenneth Lamont Parker

Hopkins’ co-defendant Kenneth Lamont Parker, 40, of Ypsilanti, also has his live preliminary exam set for 9 a.m., Dec. 8 before Judge Oakley. He is charged with 14 felonies, including one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of assault with intent to rob while armed, four assault charges, one aggravated assault, and weapons charges in VBT on July 31.

He is in the Wayne County Jail on $1 million cash or surety bond. Defense attorney is Ben Gonek.

Andres Daniel Duran-Escamilla

Andres Daniel Duran-Escamilla of Detroit had his probable cause conference adjourned until Dec. 2 because his defense attorney Cheryl Quick needs discovery. Duran-Escamilla is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Oct. 6 in VBT. He is free after posting bond of $2,000/10%.

Austin Robert Vivrette

Austin Robert Vivrette, 23, of Van Buren Township, had his probable cause conference adjourned until Nov. 18 because defense attorney Joseph Hall said he is waiting for discovery.

Vivrette is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and weapons-felony firearm on Aug. 28 in VBT.

Joseph Raymond Cox

Joseph Raymond Cox, 37, of Van Buren Township was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information set for Nov. 4 at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. Judge Oakley conducted the preliminary exam on Oct. 21.

Cox is charged with receiving and concealing stolen property and larceny of $20,000 or more on Oct. 31, 2019 in VBT. Defense attorney is Gregory Rohl. Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor is Lori Mireles-Smith.

Cox is free on $2,000 personal bond.

Diamond Lashe Hamilton

The live preliminary exam for Diamond Lashe Hamilton, 32, of Van Buren Township was set for 2 p.m., Dec. 2 on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence on Sept. 27 in VBT. She is free on $1,000 personal bond.

Defense attorney is James O’Donnell and Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor is Larry King.

Darius Dequn Logwood

Darius Dequn Logwood, 26, of Milan had his live preliminary exam set for 9:30 a.m., Nov. 30, before Judge Oakley on charges of entry without breaking/with intent, larceny in a building, and stealing or retaining without consent a financial transaction device on Aug. 5 in VBT.

He is free on $5,000 personal bond.

Dezmend Trevaughn Ollie

Dezmend Trevaughn Ollie, 19, of Ypsilanti, has a live preliminary exam set for Dec. 16 on 11 felony counts that reportedly happened on Sept. 24 in VBT. Charges are two counts of assault with intent to murder, possession of weapons by a felon, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), five counts of felony firearm, and domestic violence.

He is being held in the Wayne County Jail on bond of $250,000 cash or surety. His defense attorney is James A. Parker.

Deandre Sherrod Sanders

Deandre Sherrod Sanders, 27, of Wayne held his live preliminary exam before 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information set for Oct. 29.

He was charged with domestic violence third offense and assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer on March 2 in VBT.

The complainant was not present so the third-offense charge was dropped by the prosecution and reduced to a misdemeanor.

Officer Rini, who has served 13 years with the VBT Police Department, was the only witness. He said on March 2 he was dispatched to 41450 E. Archwood Drive on an assault. A man was outside who matched the description of the assaulter and he refused to give his name. He was arrested for interfering with a police investigation. Police grabbed his arms and handcuffed him.

Sanders’ defense attorney Ben Gonek said Officer Rini had multiple opportunities to talk to the victim for the ID and his client was resisting an illegal arrest.

Gonek asked if you don’t give your name you get arrested?

Nicholas Wayne Leffler

On Oct. 27, Judge Green adjourned the bench trial for Nicholas Wayne Leffler, 29, of Sumpter Township, until 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 30.

The bench trial had been set for Oct. 27 and defense attorney John Day said he had not received the police reports, which he said he had told them before.

Sumpter Township prosecutor Rob Young said there were no pictures or video, but he had a police report and asked Judge Green if it was OK to take five minutes to copy the report for Day. Judge Green agreed and a court officer went across the hall to photocopy the report. After he received the report, Day and Leffler met together to discuss the report.

When they came back, Day noted that the operating a ORV in the road citation on 4:15 p.m., June 2, 2019 was dismissed. Judge Green said the court dismissed it on Aug. 29, 2019 because the ticket was written incorrectly.

Sumpter Officer George Salajan told Day a box needed to be checked and wasn’t.

Judge Green said the ticket was dismissed and then reissued with an Aug. 29 date, but it should have been June 2. She said civil infractions are different and have to have the date of offense because the officer swears under penalty of perjury.

The charges now are RV in driveway and careless driving.

Day made a motion to dismiss the charges because it says they happened Aug. 29.

“I’m going to allow them to amend the charges,” Judge Green said, referring to Sumpter. She said if Day thinks it’s more complicated and needs more time, the bench trial can be adjourned.

Young said he had no problem with adjournment and made a motion to amend the tickets.

“We’re sticking with this report,” Judge Green said, referring to the report Young had provided. “There are no other reports.”

Day said the defendant said police told him they had pictures and video. He said they may bring witnesses in.

Maurice Schropshire

Maurice Schropshire, 26, of Van Buren Township, waived his preliminary exam on Oct. 27 before Judge Green and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Nov. 10. Schropshire is charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on April 6 in VBT. He is free on $10,000 personal bond. His defense attorney is Daniel Waszak.

Susan Kathleen Dodge-Doak

Susan Kathleen Dodge-Doak, 48, of Plymouth is charged with criminal sexual conduct – 1st degree (person under 13) on Jan. 1, 2017 in Van Buren Township.

She was before Judge Green on Oct. 28 where her case was adjourned to a 9 a.m. Jan. 13 Zoom probable cause conference. Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Ragan Lake said she was trying to get information on child proceedings from Oakland County and it is expected to take more than 30 days.

Defense attorney is Shawn Patrick Smith.

Michael Ray Malone, Jr.

Michael Ray Malone, Jr., 22, of Westland and previously of Sumpter, is facing charges of carrying concealed weapons and driving while license suspended/revoked/or denied on Oct. 13 in Belleville. He is free on $2,500 personal bond.

His case was before Judge Green on Oct. 28 and one charge was adjourned because it’s a gun board case. His adjourned probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 2. His defense attorney is Glen Oh of the Neighborhood Defender Service.

Tiara Renea Malone

Tiara Renea Malone of Eastpointe is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Aug. 24, 2019 in Van Buren Township. On Oct. 28, Judge Green adjourned her probable cause conference until Nov. 9. Her defense attorney is Glen Oh of the Neighborhood Defense Service. She posted her $3,000/10% bond.

Bianca Ilianalydia Martinez

Biana Ilianalydia Martinez, 34, of Ecorse is charged with operating while intoxicated/impaired/controlled substance-3rd offense and open alcohol container in the vehicle on Oct. 21, 2019 in Van Buren Township. Judge Green adjourned the hearing for drug treatment in 25th District Court and set a probable cause conference on Nov. 9. Her defense attorney is John DeYampert, Jr.