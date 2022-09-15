Court Watching: Gun charges off again, on again, after witness fails to appear on case

Tommy L. Robinson, 31, of Woodridge, IL, was present by zoom from the Wayne County Jail for a probable cause conference on Aug. 17 before 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green. He was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and weapons-felony firearm on Aug. 6 in Van Buren Township.

On Aug. 17, his defense attorney Hannah Baron said she needed digital discovery so the probable cause conference was adjourned until Aug. 24.

On Aug. 24, the attorney said she still was missing digital discovery and the prosecutor said she sent it over that morning. The live preliminary exam was then set for Oct. 5, but Baron said her client is not being extradited for another case until this case is complete. She wanted the exam set sooner so he wouldn’t have to stay in jail so long. Judge Martin set the live exam for 12:30 p.m., Aug. 31.

On Aug. 31, Baron filed a motion to dismiss after she found the discovery sent to her was for the wrong case and that the police officer who was to testify was on furlough and was on the other side of the state.

Judge Lisa Martin struggled with the decision, saying the prosecutor did not willfully send the wrong discovery. She realized the court in Illinois is waiting for his extradition and Prosecutor Bryn Bailey is not going to drop the charges but refile them because of their seriousness.

However, she did grant the motion to dismiss without prejudice based on the prosecution not having the witness and for failure to supply digital discovery.

Prosecutor Bailey immediately refiled the charges on Aug. 31, and Robinson was arraigned on Sept. 6. Bond is $5,000/10%. A probable cause conference was set for Sept. 14.

Zackary Lynn Middleton

Zackary Lynn Middleton, 28, of Sumpter Township was arraigned by Judge Brian A. Oakley on Monday while in custody at the Van Buren Police lockup on a felony charge of aggravated indecent exposure on Sept. 9 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $5,000/10% and he was ordered not to return to the Belleville Walmart. The probable cause conference was set for Sept. 21.

A warrant for violation of probation is pending in the Wayne County Circuit Court on previous guilty pleas from an incident in Sumpter Township.

Erika Ashley Belinc

Erika Ashley Belinc, 35, of Belleville, was arraigned on a charge of possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams on Nov. 24, 2019 in the City of Belleville. Her virtual probable cause conference was set for March 2. But her assigned attorney Blase Kearney said she was in an in-patient facility for 30 days for her heroin addiction.

On March 15 a bench warrant was entered into LEIN for her failure to appear. On March 26 the warrant was canceled by the Belleville Police Department. Her arraignment/probable cause conference was set for May 4.

On May 4, Judge Oakley set her preliminary exam for June 15.

Judge Oakley reminded her that she had a pretrial on May 5 to face a charge of driving while license suspended – second time on Feb. 15, 2020 at Detroit Metro Airport. He cancelled her warrant for failure to appear on that charge.

On May 5, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of failure to display license and Judge Martin fined her $490.

On June 15, she pled guilty to disorderly conduct and the drug charge was dismissed. Judge Martin sentenced her to 12 months of non-reporting probation, attendance at Narcotics Anonymous meetings two times a week, continued treatment at Rainbow Center, and payment of fines and costs.