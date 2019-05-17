Court Watching: Charges dropped against retired VBT Police officer, sons

A criminal case filed by the attorney general’s office last year against a Northfield Township police lieutenant, his father and his brother has been dropped in Livingston County, according to a report by Darcie Moran that was published on MLive on Saturday.

Lt. Timothy Greene, 48, his brother John Greene, 44, of Wyandotte and his father, Robert Greene, 76, of Canton, had charges related to auto salvage vehicle titles dropped April 10 in Livingston County’s 53rd District Court — days before trial, according to attorneys in the case, the MLive report said.

A case against the lieutenant in Washtenaw County remains active.

The suspicions behind the Livingston charges turned out to be unfounded, said Kelly Rossman-McKinney, spokesperson for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, according to the MLive report.

The charges were filed based on faulty information fed to the FBI by the National Crime Insurance Bureau, according to the attorney general’s office.

The trio was accused of falsifying Secretary of State documents as certified salvage vehicle inspectors. They were charged with multiple counts of uttering and publishing. They all were in the law enforcement field, with John Greene working as a Detroit Public Schools public safety officer, and Robert Greene being a retired Van Buren Township Police officer.