Court Watching: Bailey found competent to stand trail for four murders in Sumpter

Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, of Wyandotte, has been found competent to stand trial in the Aug. 15 shooting deaths of four victims in a home on Martinsville Road in Sumpter Township.

The Forensic Center released its report between the holidays and Prosecutor Tara Hindelang contacted the 34th District Court to set a session to address the report.

Bailey’s appointed defense attorney Sharon Clark Woodside and Prosecutor Hindelang were before 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin in a Zoom hearing on Jan. 13. Also present by Zoom from the Wayne County Jail was the defendant who has been in custody, without bond, since he was arrested Aug. 19.

On Sept. 16, Judge Tina Brooks Green referred Bailey to the Forensic Center for evaluation for competence, criminal responsibility, and waiver of Miranda.

Hindelang said Woodside wants an independent evaluation report, as well. But, they have yet to receive a criminal responsibility report back from the Forensic Center.

Woodside said she has no problem with her client being found competent for trial, but what she probably will have an issue with, “if it ever gets done,” is the criminal responsibility report. She said the waiver of Miranda report has not been received, either.

She said she would like those two reports before the case proceeds to a preliminary exam.

Judge Martin asked how long Woodside wants to adjourn the case and Woodside said it depends on how long the Forensic Center takes.

“My client was interviewed, but there is no report,” she said, adding, perhaps, they are running behind because of COVID.

Woodside said maybe it will be ready the following week and Judge Martin gave it a week to give the attorneys time to follow up with the Forensic Center.

The probable cause conference on the case was set to be by Zoom at 11 a.m., Jan. 20 before Judge Martin. Woodside said she hoped she would be able to have a visit with her client before then.

Bailey is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four charges of felony firearm in the shooting deaths of sisters Laura Tanner, 35, and Sarah Grupa, 38, and their cousins, brothers Forrest Sampson, 28, and Neil Sampson, 30. Laura Tanner was Bailey’s former fiancé and the murders took place at her home.

Shandon R. Groom

On Jan. 13, Judge Martin adjourned the probable cause conference of Shandon R Groom, 28, of Toledo until 11 a.m., Feb. 10, so he could be with the other two defendants in the murder of Egypt Covington. They will discuss any issues before the live preliminary exam which presently is scheduled Feb. 22-23.

Groom is charged with felony murder and home invasion first-degree on June 22, 2017 in Covington’s home on Hull Road in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned Dec. 31 and is being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail.

Defense attorney David Goldstein said he had just been retained and he has no discovery yet. There is reportedly a great volume of evidence and he said he has been asked for an external hard drive so Prosecutor Victoria Shackelford can provide the information to him.

Prosecutor Shackelford said there is a court order to seal discovery in the case on all three defendants and Goldstein said he and his client will stipulate to the order to seal. Shackelford said she would send the papers to Goldstein that same day for him to sign and then she can send discovery.

Shackelford said the preliminary exam will be live. She asked Goldstein for a time waiver since the exam will not be within the number of days required by law and he said they would waive.

“It is to our advantage to delay until we get discovery,” he said.

Shane Lamar Evans

Shane Lamar Evans, 31, of Sumpter Township also is charged with felony murder and home invasion first-degree in the murder of Egypt Covington on June 22, 2017 in Van Buren Township.

He was arraigned on the charge Dec. 18 and is being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail.

His probable cause conference also was adjourned until Feb. 10.

His defense attorney Coral Watt said she had a problem related to all pleadings being filed under seal and the prohibition of sharing it with a third party.

Watt said her client brought up the issue because he wants his attorney to discuss the case with his mother. She said a defendant often wants a parent or close family member to talk to and input from Mom or Dad.

“While not giving them paper discovery, it would impede my ability in the case,” Watt said. “He asked for conversations with his mother.”

She said as the seal agreement is written it would keep her from discussing this case with the mother and she can’t agree to it.

Shackelford said Watt can have the discussion, and, “My order is protecting the written or photo discovery … Nothing forbids her from discussing it with the defendant’s parents.”

Watt said she often reads police reports to the parents of clients and if reading, she’s discussing.

Judge Martin asked if she and the prosecutor have discussed this and Watt said they had. She said it was just yesterday her client brought this as an issue.

“I have concerns about Ms. Watt reading to third parties … There’s a lot in the discovery,” Shackelford said.

Judge Martin said this case is staying with Judge Green and if they are unable to resolve it they can schedule a special discussion with Judge Green.

Shackelford said Judge Green had said she would meet with them if there were any issues.

Susan Kathleen Dodge-Doak

On Jan. 13, Susan Kathleen Dodge-Doak, 48, of Plymouth asked for an in-person preliminary exam on a charge of criminal sexual conduct-first degree (person under 13) on Jan. 1, 2017 in Van Buren Township. She was arraigned Sept. 2.

Her defense attorney Shawn Patrick Smith said he was told the exam wouldn’t be held until March and Judge Martin said the court is not setting exam dates yet and the court will notify them when a date is determined. Prosecutor is Ragan Lake.

Elizabeth Sheridanlouise Chamberlain

Elizabeth Sheridanlouise Chamberlain, 40, of Van Buren Township, asked for an in-person exam on her charges of felonious assault (assault with a dangerous weapon) and domestic violence on Jan. 3 in Van Buren Township. Judge Martin explained the request will be put on file, but dates for live exams are not yet being set.

Her defense attorney Kimberly Michon said she needs discovery and Prosecutor Darrian Fortier said she was sending more discovery to her.

Judge Martin said there are also two files at the court, from 2016 and 2019, that have payment plans and need payments. She reminded Chamberlain’s attorney of a Feb. 18 hearing with Judge Green on a fourth matter.

“If we can resolve this, we’ll let you know,” Michon said.

Chamberlain is free on $5,000 personal bond and she may not contact the complaining victim or return to her home on E. Huron River Drive where the assault allegedly occurred.

Adam Kenneth Sierota

Adam Kenneth Sierota, 35, of Van Buren Township, was unable to attend his probable cause conference on Jan. 13 because he reportedly was hospitalized with pancreatic issues.

It was noted he was trying to Zoom in to the court session from the hospital.

He is charged with assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police office and domestic violence on Dec. 16 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $5,000 personal bond but is to have no contact with the complaining victim or his home on W. Huron River Drive.

Judge Martin adjourned the probable cause conference for two weeks, until Feb. 3, before Judge Oakley so defense attorney Richard Glanda could communicate with Sierota and resolve the issue. It was also noted Sierota had a pretrial on an unrelated matter before Judge Green on Feb. 5.

Keenan Deshon Black

Keenan Deshon Black, 41, of Taylor asked to have his probable cause conference adjourned because his appointed defense attorney Cheryl Quick from the Neighborhood Defender Service still needs discovery from Van Buren Township Police.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Jane Gillis said she has contacted the police department, but first the guy was on vacation and then they uploaded it wrong. The defense attorney also wants bank statements.

Judge Martin adjourned the probable cause conference until 10:30 a.m., Jan. 27, before Judge Oakley. Black is charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee between $1,000 and $20,000 on Jan. 3, 2020 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $2,500 personal bond.

Kaprice Daney Parker

On Jan. 13, the defense attorney for Kaprice Daney Parker asked for a dismissal of the charges after the fourth court session without discovery.

Attorney Claude Chapman made a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice because of the missing discovery. He said the prosecution could refile the case later. Judge Martin denied the motion.

Parker, 28, of Westland is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle with damage to the vehicle on Aug. 10, 2019 in Van Buren Township.

Prosecutor Jane Gillis said she doesn’t have the pictures Chapman wants. It is an auto theft case and she wants to discuss it with the auto theft prosecutor.

Judge Martin asked if a two-week adjournment to Feb. 3 would be convenient and Chapman asked if he had a choice. Judge Martin replied, “There’s always a choice.”

She adjourned the case until Feb. 3 and asked Chapman for a little patience. She said Prosecutor Gillis, who is new to the position, is trying to get everything to him.

Joe Stafford

A Zoom probable cause conference for Joe Stafford, 55, of Albany, GA, has been set for Feb. 5 before 35th District Court Judge Michael J. Gerou on a charge of bank robbery on Nov. 5 at the Chase bank in Canton. The preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 12 before 35th District Court Judge Ronald W. Lowe.

Stafford’s bond had been set at $250,000 cash/surety/10% and he remains in the Wayne County Jail. His appointed defense attorney is Samuel J. Churikian.

Stafford also was before 34th District Court Judge Martin via Zoom on Jan. 13. His address is listed as Powder Springs, GA, on the 34th District Court paperwork, different from the address on the 35th District Court paperwork.

Stafford is charged with bank robbery at the Chase bank in Belleville on Nov. 7. His bond was set on this charge at $10,000/10%.

Defense attorney Churikian said this case is quite complicated. He said Stafford is on parole in Georgia and he talked to Stafford’s parole officer and asked if he would serve consecutive time if convicted. The parole officer wants to talk to his supervisor first before answering that question. Churikian said he would like to have an adjournment for time to make a decision on how to proceed.

The prosecutor asked if he may waive the upcoming preliminary exam and he said, yes, that is contingent on what the authorities in Georgia say.

The probable cause conference was adjourned to 10:40 a.m., Jan. 27, before Judge Oakley.

Dajon Donte Lewis

Dajon Donte Lewis, 18, of Sumpter Township has asked for an in-person preliminary exam and so, on Jan. 13, Judge Martin put his name with those also seeking in-person exams. She said the court is not scheduling them yet, because of the coronavirus rules, but the defendant and attorney will be contacted when the date has been set. A review is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Lewis is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and two counts of weapons-felony firearm on Dec. 14 in Sumpter Township.

The charges result from an alleged home invasion in the Rawsonville Woods mobile home community where the defendant allegedly shot a 22-year-old resident in the leg after a struggle.

His attorney is Kristine Longstreet and Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor is Jane Gillis.

David Mark Parrott

The jury trial of former 34th District Court Judge David Mark Parrott, 60, of Van Buren Township has been postponed until April 8 and 9 at 8:30 a.m. before 35th District Court James A. Plakas because of coronavirus concerns.

Parrott originally had been scheduled for a jury trial for Jan. 14 and 15 on a misdemeanor charge by his live-in girlfriend of domestic violence at their home on Feb. 8, 2020. The case was moved from the 34th District Court because that was the defendant’s home court.

Defense attorney is Heather Nalley and Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor is Tara Math Hindelang.