Court Watching: Assault, domestic violence dismissed against Oconnor

After the complainant failed to show up for a second time for a preliminary exam for an assault charge and domestic violence charge, those charges against Brendan Michael Oconnor, 27, were dismissed.

He had been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder on Nov. 13 in Van Buren Township, along with domestic violence.

At his scheduled preliminary exam on Dec. 12 before 34th District Court Judge David Parrott, Oconnor’s court-appointed attorney Mark Perseda said the assistant Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney asked that the charges be dismissed without prejudice because the complainant didn’t show up for the exam. Judge Parrott pointed out that the prosecutor could refile the charges in the future.

On Dec. 5, when Oconnor was present for his preliminary exam before Judge Tina Brooks Green, the prosecutor said the complainant of the assault case was at the funeral of the complainant in the check case against Oconnor. At that point he was lodged in the Wayne County Jail on bond of $10,000/10% for the assault case and the same amount of bond on two counts of forgery.

Judge Green granted him personal bond on a tether that covered both cases against him. She adjourned the preliminary exam on the forgery charges until Dec. 12.

Then, before Judge Parrott, Oconnor waived his preliminary exam on the forgery charges and was bound over to circuit court for his arraignment on the information on Dec. 26. That arraignment was reset to Jan. 9 before Circuit Court Judge Gregory Bill.

John Adam Berry

John Adam Berry, 48, was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information by Magistrate Lisa Martin and the date was set for Jan. 9 before Judge James Chylinski. He is charged with larceny in a building in VBT on Sept. 7. He is free on $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Geoffrey Gerard Grubbs, II

Geoffrey Gerard Grubbs, II, 34, waived his preliminary exam on carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license suspended-2nd in the City of Belleville on Dec. 1. He was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Jan. 9 before Judge Gregory Bill. He is free on $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

Marcus Darnell Wilhide

Marcus Darnell Wilhide, 20, waived his preliminary exam on two counts of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, weapons/larceny, and larceny between $200 and $1,000 on Sept. 7, 2017 in VBT. He was bound over by Magistrate Martin for an arraignment on the information at circuit court. He is free after posting bond of $20,000/10%.

At circuit court a final conference was set for Jan. 18 and a jury trial for March 12 before Judge Prentis Edwards, Jr.