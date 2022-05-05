Court Watching: Ariyah Bennett faces six charges after melee at Shell gas station in VBT

Ariyah Kela Bennett, 26, of Ypsilanti is facing six charges after her arrest following a melee on April 26 at the Clark gas station at the corner of Belleville Road and the South I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township.

She was video arraigned by 34th District Court Magistrate Al Hindman on April 28 while in custody at the Van Buren Township police department. Her probable cause conference was set for May 11. She is free on $10,000 personal recognizance bond and was warned to have no contact with those involved in the incident.

The charges are:

• Malicious destruction of personal property from $1,000 to $20,000;

• Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault);

• Malicious destruction of personal property, from $200 to $1,000;

• Reckless driving; and

• Assault or assault and battery.

The surveillance video of the incident is being shown on YouTube. Two females reportedly were meeting to trade clothing when a wild altercation erupted and the defendant crashed her car, which carried an infant in the back seat, into a person, several cars and gas station property before grabbing a baseball bat and breaking out a back window of a car.

A Belleville police officer backed up the two Van Buren Township officers at the incident.

Ashton Linn Brooks

Kerry Williams

The probable cause conference for Ashton Linn Brooks, 30, of Detroit was adjourned from April 20 to April 27 because discovery is needed by the appointed defense attorney on charges of possession of burglar’s tools and larceny from a motor vehicle on April 5 in Van Buren Township.

The Brooks’ case is linked with the case of Kerry Williams, 31, of Detroit who has the same charges on the same date. His case was also adjourned until April 27, to keep the two together.

On April 27, both cases were scheduled for a live preliminary exam on June 8.

Drew Andrew Gilbert, II

Drew Andrew Gilbert, II, 39, of the City of Belleville, was arraigned on Feb. 4 by Judge Oakley on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), assault or assault and battery, and malicious destruction of personal property more than $200 on Nov. 20 in the City of Belleville.

He was scheduled for his probable cause conference on Feb. 16. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and he was not to have any contact with the alleged victim. On Feb. 16, the probable cause conference was reset for March 2.

On March 2, the defense attorney said she needed the body camera discovery and Sgt. Kris Faull, who was present by zoom for another case, said she would check on if the body cameras were being used at the time of the incident. Another probable cause conference was set for March 16 and then adjourned until March 30 and then adjourned until April 6 and then until April 13. On that date his live preliminary exam on the charges was set for May 25.

New charges were filed for assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder on March 18 in the City of Belleville. His probable cause conference was scheduled for April 13 and his preliminary exam for May 25. He was being held in the Wayne County Jail on $50,000 cash/surety/10% bond and if he is released he must wear a GPS tether. There must be no contact with the complainant and no use of alcohol or drugs.