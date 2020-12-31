Court Watching: 2018 case of gunman outside Egan’s Pub set for Feb. 25 court session

The case of Scott William-Samuel Settles, 45, of Belleville, continues to wend its way through the Wayne County Circuit Court. Settles was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, weapons-felony firearm, gun possession while intoxicated and brandishing a firearm in public on Dec. 18, 2018 outside of Egan’s Pub in Belleville.

He is free after posting $10,000/10% bond. Originally, his retained defense attorney was Michael Vincent. Now the attorney is listed as Leslie E. Posner.

A jury trial, originally set for Oct. 23, 2019, was canceled at the request of the defense. A competency hearing for Miranda Rights was held in July 2020. Currently, a pretrial session is set for Feb. 25, 2021.