Council approves car show on Main starting June 7

At its regular meeting on Feb. 16, the Belleville City Council unanimously approved a request from John Winter of Egan’s Pub to hold a car show on Main Street from Third Street to Roys and Fourth streets every Monday from 5 to 9 p.m., beginning June 7 and ending Sept. 27.

Councilman Tom Fielder said the Farmers’ Market is so successful it might have to expand across Main Street to Fourth Street in front of the library. He said he knows the car show and market with cooperate with one another.

The council also unanimously approved Winter’s request to extend the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) hours from noon until 10 p.m. on March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day.

Although a resolution had been prepared to approve Belleville Lake Fest from June 25-27, 10 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday, no motion was necessary since the council members agreed they had already approved it last August.

Council member Fielder, who is president of the Belleville Area Strawberry Fest, tried to poke holes in the application process of the Lake Fest, without success. The Strawberry Festival has canceled this year’s event and last year’s event also was canceled.

Michael Kole, director of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce, was present via Zoom to present the application.

“Everybody was aware a new application process was going into effect the first of the year,” Fielder said. He said signatures are needed from the fire chief and DPW.

“I can help Mike fast-track it,” said DPW Director Rick Rutherford.

“I’ll reach out to the chief and Rick,” Kole said.

Chamber president Steve Jones said there is a new approval process and the council already gave approval to the event. He asked if the city wants another approval for the event.

“It’s a standardized form,” Police Chief Dave Robinson said, explaining this was his second day as interim city manager. “We try to cover everything … We just need to make sure T’s are crossed, I’s are dotted and next year’s lake fest is easy.”

“It’s no longer a one-step process,” Kole said. “First, approval of the event, second details… I need to meet with the chiefs and Rick.”

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Marcotte noted they will need $1 million of insurance as outlined in the ordinance and Kole said insurance would come closer to the date.

“We’ve already approved the event as a whole,” said Chief Robinson. “We just need details on the events and streamline the process.”

Councilman Ken Voigt, one of the organizers of the new festival, said the event is called Belleville Lake Festival, because it is an event for 48111, the whole community.

“You and I can talk back and forth,” Chief Robsinson said to Kole.

“You could come to meetings and tell the cool things that are going to happen,” Chief Robinson said. “We’ll get answers and iron it out … a very good thing for the community.”

Also at the Feb. 16 meeting, the council:

• Heard a lengthy presentation on the Municipal Employees’ Retirement Systems (MERS) defined benefit plan to set up a trust to help whittle down the pension liabilities. Sue Feinberg, regional manager of MERS for Southeast Michigan, said the city is 54% funded and the government requires 60%. This 115 Trust gives the city the opportunity to invest within MERS and last year it was earning 13.78%, she said. Chief Robinson said the city already is in a MERS plan and the trust being introduced is to invest and get a savings to cover retiree healthcare. Robinson said as acting city manager he’d like to talk to the council about this and he thinks it’s important to get all the information. He said he would like to bring it back to the council so they can concentrate on the details. Councilman Fielder said it would be more appropriate to talk about these things when the council is talking about the budget; and

• Approved accounts payable of $60,788.99 and the following purchases in excess of $500: to Alliance of Downriver Sheds, $2,757.57 for fees/dues for the DPW; to SOM EGLE, $2,000 for MS4 Stormwater Permit for DPW; to Oakland County Treasurer, $4,102.12 for CLEMIS membership for police department; to Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks, $650 for training for the Clerk/Treasurer; and to Michigan Municipal Treasurer Association, $550 for training for the Clerk/Treasurer.