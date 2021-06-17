Correction: VBT Police Chief Wright moved to the township 5 yrs. ago

In our editorial on page 4 in the June 10 issue, there were comments on residential requirements for community government appointments. We received the following response from Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright on June 10:

“I was just reading todays paper and in the article under the editorial it says basically the VBT police chief lives outside of Van Buren Township. When I was hired 6 years ago, I did live in the City of Westland, but I chose to move to Van Buren Township about a year after being hired. I have lived in Van Buren Township for the last 5 years or so. I just thought you should know. I wanted to be a resident here and I enjoy the community. My wife has a longer drive to work as a result of it.”

Nice to have you here, Chief. Sorry for the mistake and thank you for straightening us out.

Rosemary K. Otzman, editor