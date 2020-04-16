Correction: Parrott yet to be tried on drunk-driving charge

In the April 9 edition of the Independent, on page three, it was stated that 34th District Court Judge David Parrott “… also had a misdemeanor drunk driving charge in Manistee County on Christmas Day 2018 and that conviction has been appealed to the Michigan Court of Appeals with a decision pending.”

His attorney Mike Nichols of Lansing pointed out that it was not a “conviction” and Parrott has yet to go to trial. He said they are awaiting a ruling from the court of appeals to admit evidence that they believe will help clear his name of the OWI charge.

Also, Judge Parrott is in his 18th year on the bench, not his 12th year.

And, Soberlink is a hand-held cellular-based device that also captures an image of the subject while he is delivering a sample. It is not a “tether” as stated in the April 9 story.

We regret the mistakes and apologize.

Attorney Nichols also gave an update on Judge Parrott continuing to take the opportunity to work on his mental and emotional health. He has been having telephone conferences with his therapist. When in-person group sessions were suspended after March 13, he did telephone conferences three times per week and then resumed two times weekly zoom meetings as of last week.

“David is feeling a lot better about himself and about things,” Nichols said. “On the one hand these are very anxious times but he is striving to achieve an inner peace.”

Rosemary K. Otzman, editor