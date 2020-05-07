Cornerstone Christian Church meets outside to avoid COVID-19

“COVID-19 cannot prevail against the church.”

That is message preached by Pastor David Ervin at Cornerstone Christian Church, 44500 Willis Rd., between Sumpter and Martinsville roads, last Sunday.

This is the first time the church has gathered for in-person services since the outbreak began. For several weeks, the doors have been closed and the church has been posting on-line services only. The church is beginning a safe transition into live services again — that includes outside services, spaced-out chairs, masks, and social distancing. Provision has been made for some to stay in their cars and participate in the services that way.

Pastor Ervin said they feel it is time to take these early steps and they are taking every precaution in order to meet safely.

“Hard times are good days to be standing on the rock. Our faith in Christ gives us a firm place to stand right now because we know that we are in His sovereign hands,” he said.