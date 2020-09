Congresswoman Dingell visits McBride Middle School

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell visited McBride Middle School on Sept. 2 during the school’s distribution of Chromebooks to students who came to pick them up. Principal John Leroy showed her one of the Chromebooks. She stayed about an hour. Dingell’s office said Dingell heard from teachers and school officials that are concerned about students not having access to the internet, ensuring proper nutrition, and students keeping up with their school work at home. The visit was set up by the Wayne County RESA.