Congresswoman Dingell announces fire dept. grant for Superior Twp.

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP – U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) announced that the Superior Township Fire Department will receive $1,138,546 in federal support.

“When emergencies happen in our community, we know local firefighters will be the first on the scene to protect us,” said Dingell. “Firefighters and first responders go to work every day prepared to put their lives on the lines. This critical support for the Superior Township Fire Department will ensure our local first response agencies are properly equipped to serve our communities.”

“We will be using the grant to buy air-packs for the firefighters,” said Superior Township Fire Chief Victor Chevrette. “Because several departments will take advantage of this grant, it will help unify the fire departments of Washtenaw County. Now, every department will have the same air-pack brand, making them interchangeable, and there will be a cost reduction of any maintenance needed on the equipment.”

The Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program provides funding to local fire departments to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel.