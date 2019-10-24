Community Cupboard offers free food on Main Street

A Community Cupboard has been placed in front of Clement Insurance at 354 Main St., Belleville, to serve members of the Belleville, Sumpter, and Van Buren community. The cupboard is filled with nonperishable food items that people can take without charge when needed.

Sandy Hightower, insurance agent at Clement Insurance, said the cupboard is a “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” project and people are advised to “Take what you need and leave what you can.” Hightower said she is stocking the pantry in the beginning, but she hopes members of the community will bring food in the future. She said Community Cupboards are located in towns throughout the world.

For more information, call (734) 699-1300.