Community Chorus resuming rehearsals, singers welcome

If you like to sing, the Belleville Community Chorus (BCC), with director Rachael Parr, invites you to join in as they embark on their 14th year of presenting diverse vocal selections for the enjoyment of the tri-community.

Whether you sing soprano, alto, tenor, bass, or you’re not really sure, you are welcome to be part of this group. They will find a place for you.

The BCC is a non-profit organization, made up of volunteers of all ages who love to sing. Using a variety of choral music, they intend their performances to provide enrichment, education, and enjoyment for all members and audiences in all of the Belleville-area communities.

Rehearsals are every Monday evening at 7 p.m., beginning Sept. 9, at the First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St., Belleville. The group will be performing its fall concert in December.

If you are interested in joining this group, just show up at the the first rehearsal on Sept. 9. This year they are especially hoping to increase their men’s sections.

For more information, call Paula Pence-Poston at (734) 725- 1425 or email to mspaula35@hotmail.com .