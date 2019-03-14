Community Chorus invites you to come to the Cabaret on March 24

Everyone from near and far is invited to hear the Belleville Community Chorus step out with its 10th-annual Cabaret performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Open Arms Lutheran Church, 7865 Belleville Rd.

The Cabaret program features chorus members in solo, duet and ensemble versions of pop, oldies, show tunes and more. Although the concert is free, donations to support the chorus are encouraged and welcome. Food and refreshments will be available.

Friends and neighbors from Belleville, Sumpter, Van Buren, and Ypsilanti will be joining together for a singing good time. For more information call (734) 697-1763 or (734) 740-4165 or visit www.bellevillechorus.com .