Clement Insurance presents $500 scholarships to two BHS seniors

Belleville High School seniors Soraya Taylor and Chloe Frye-Anthony were presented with $500 scholarships by Saundra Hightower, licensed agent for Clement Insurance on Main Street in Belleville.

Hightower said she has wanted to give scholarships to BHS seniors for some time and in February she was able to proceed. She contacted the high school and got the word out to the students and then COVID-19 hit. She said she was worried she wouldn’t get any submissions, but she did and recently presented the awards.

Hightower said she was very impressed with both girls’ academic records and achievements and goals for the future. She hopes to be able to present four Clement Insurance Scholarships next year.