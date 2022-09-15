City taking applications for veterans’ banners for downtown display

Applications are now available to have a picture and name of your special military veteran put on a banner that will be hung from a lightpole in downtown Belleville, and fly there from Nov. 1 through Jan. 31.

Deadline to apply for the banners was Sept. 15, but that has been extended until Sept. 21.

Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Voigt said applications are on the city website (at Departments then click Clerk/Treasurer), on Facebook 48111, at City Hall, 6 Main St. and at the Independent.

Voigt said applicants should fill out the form and bring it in to City Hall with a high-resolution picture, and $35. He said there are banners available for the first 75 applicants.