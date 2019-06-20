City Planners OK Scott Jones site plan for 500 block of Main Street

The site plan presented by Scott Jones for his new project at 562, 524, 510 Main St. and 549 North Liberty St. was approved by the Belleville Planning Commission at its regular meeting June 13.

Jones said the official title for his project is Belleville Main LLC.

Architect Wayde Hoppe presented drawings showing the plans that would start with building a strip mall on the west side of the site, with a new restaurant space for the Lunch Box, which would have to move to an interim part of that mall while the new Lunch Box building is constructed.

Hoppe said at the north end of that part of the site would be a lakeside restaurant with a tower and a covered, outdoor dining areas with seated people looking out over Doane’s Landing to the lake.

The parking lot would be in the middle with a grocery store on the east side of the site. The area north of the grocery store may be needed for more space for the store or could house other businesses.

Hoppe said Belleville’s ordinance requires 92 parking spaces and they’ve provided 92 spaces, including four barrier-free. There will be benches, a picnic table, trash receptacle, and bike rack.

The proposed design of the grocery store features a large glass tower over the front entrance. Store entries would be from Main Street and from the parking lot.

Hoppe said the buildings would include limestone with a special bullnose top.

He said he tried to give an attractive facade on Main Street and will have brick and limestone buildings and recessed windows.

Since the parking lot is not level and there is a grade change, there will be a retaining wall along Liberty, a fence, and steps to the restaurant. There also is a entry/exit for vehicles onto Liberty, as well as Main.

He said there would be no mechanical equipment on the roof. It will be necessary for grocery delivery trucks to back into the dock area off Liberty Street.

Commissioner Kelly Bates pointed out there are no commercial vehicles allowed on North Liberty Street now, so that would have to be addressed.

Building Official Rick Rutherford said the house on Liberty was zoned RM and he suggests special land use approval for that as opposed to rezoning.

Hoppe said they have been working with the city’s engineers on details, including the underground retention of rain water, a water quality unit, larger volume pipe.

“We’re very close to having final engineering plans,” Hoppe said.

It was suggested that the plans be shown to the fire and police departments for comments.

Jones said he is waiting for DTE to shut down the gas lines so he can begin demolition. Also, the electrical line will have to be rerouted underground.

The commission voted to grant special land use for the house, make the project part of B2 zoning, and to accept the project’s site plan.

“I’ll begin demolition as soon as I can get information from DTE,” Jones said.

In other business at the June 13 meeting, the commission:

• After a public hearing, approved sending changes to the city council for a final vote on the Outdoor Cafe Ordinance. This ordinance allows rooftop dining, with certain stipulations;

• After a public hearing, approved sending zoning ordinance changes to the city council for a final decision. The proposed changes to the Central Business District takes out the stipulation of needing 50% retail for each block; and

• Deferred to the next meeting consideration of parking restrictions in the Central Business District.