City of Belleville to judge holiday lights on Sunday, Dec. 6

Residents of the City of Belleville are asked to keep their holiday lights burning from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.
That’s when members of the Belleville City Council will be out judging this year’s holiday lights.
Awards will be given out for:
• Victoria Commons
• Harbour Pointe
• Belleville Businesses
• Mobile Home Parks
• Remainder of Belleville
First-place awards will be announced at an upcoming city council meeting.
