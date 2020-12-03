City of Belleville to judge holiday lights on Sunday, Dec. 6

Residents of the City of Belleville are asked to keep their holiday lights burning from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.

That’s when members of the Belleville City Council will be out judging this year’s holiday lights.

Awards will be given out for:

• Victoria Commons

• Harbour Pointe

• Belleville Businesses

• Mobile Home Parks

• Remainder of Belleville

First-place awards will be announced at an upcoming city council meeting.