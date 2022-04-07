City Council presents proclamation to honor Jeremy D. Stovall Splurge Foundation

On April 4, Belleville Mayor Pro Tem Ken Voigt presented a proclamation signed by the city council to the parents of the late Jeremy D. Stovall to honor their establishment of the 501c3 non-profit Jeremy D. Stovall Splurge Foundation in his memory.

Carmen and David Stovall, who with Jeremy founded the Crafted Gift Shop & Beanery in Belleville, said the third-annual “Splurge Day” is April 16, Jeremy’s birthday. “Splurge” was the nickname for Jeremy, a 2011 graduate of Belleville High School who was killed by a drunk driver.

The mission of the foundation is to “love, give, uplift and inspire,” they said. From 1-4 p.m. on April 16 in the coffee shop parking lot, they will be accepting donations and hold a silent auction to benefit Guiding Harbor.