City Council meets to consider pending litigation

The Belleville City Council met in closed-door session via Zoom at 6:01 p.m. Aug. 27 to “consult with its attorney regarding trial or settlement strategy in connection with pending litigation.”

The Open Meetings Act allows closed session for this, “only if an open meeting would have a detrimental financial effect on the litigating or settlement position of the public body.”

Present were Mayor Kerreen Conley and Council persons Kelly Bates and Ken Voigt, a quorum. Also present were Aaron Powers of WCA Assessing, assessing attorney Laura Hallahan, and City Manager Tracey Schultz Kobylarz.

Councilman Voigt was present by phone and said he was in Knoxville.

Councilman Tom Fielder was absent and Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Marcotte had been called into work, so he also was absent.

Police Chief Dave Robinson and the Independent were present for the beginning of the meeting and then were excused as the council went into closed-door session.

Council came back into regular session at 6:29 p.m., said City Manager Kobylarz, who declined to identify the case involved.

The council unanimously passed a motion to approve the litigation plan as outlined.