City Council meets to consider lease/purchase of property

The Belleville City Council met in person in closed-door session for one hour and 23 minutes on Monday to consider the “purchase or lease of real property.”

They came back into regular session only to adjourn, said City Manager Tracey Schultz Kobylarz who declined to identify the property involved.

Also, at the meeting were city attorney Jeff Clark and Police Chief Dave Robinson. Councilman Tom Fielder was absent.

The Independent joined the beginning of the meeting by Zoom.

Under the Open Meetings Act the council may convene into closed session “To consider the purchase or lease of real property up to the time an option to purchase or lease that real property is obtained.”