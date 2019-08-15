City Council approves mayor’s appointment of Ceccarelli to CSC

At the regular meeting of the Belleville City Council on Aug. 5, the council approved Mayor Kerreen Conley’s appointment of Theresa Ceccarelli to a six-year term on the Civil Service Commission.

It was pointed out in order to hire a new DPW worker, the Civil Service Commission needs to meet and it did not have enough members for a quorum until now.

In other business at the Aug. 5 meeting, the council:

• Approved the request of Jeff Conley, vice president of the Belleville Lacrosse Athletic Association, to be recognized as a non-profit organization for the purpose of obtaining charitable gaming licenses from the state;

• Heard Building Official Rick Rutherford report the contractors started working on the seawall repairs, but the engineers had to make a slight change. He said the depth of the water increased going toward the bridge. He said they needed to do a jog so they can use the steel that was ordered. He said the barges are in place and the construction fencing has been put up; and

• Approved accounts payable of $285,274.19 and the following purchases in excess of $500: to Jeanette Fix, $4,050 for purchase of six graves; to Blue Ribbon, $3,380 for sewer repair; to Osborne Concrete, $795 for grave foundations; and to SEMCOG, $770 for annual dues.