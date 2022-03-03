City Council approves golf carts on city streets

In about 30 days, people will be able to drive approved golf carts along the city-owned streets in the City of Belleville, except Main Street, which can only be crossed.

They also won’t be able to drive along county roads and that will be a problem for getting downtown. They can cross county roads, but not drive along them.

Residents of Victoria Commons are figuring out ways to get to the downtown without going along Savage Road, a county road. One suggested going through Village Park and then through the Davenport industrial area, but you still end up on a county road – Sumpter Road.

The golf cart ordinance was unanimously approved by the city council after a public hearing at its Feb. 22 meeting.

Deputy City Manager Tim McLean reminded them that a year ago Jeremiah Beebe of Church Street approached the administration about golf carts and the administration worked with him on an ordinance. Beebe presented a large packet of research on the idea, including state laws, ordinances from other communities that allow golf carts, and other background information.

Deputy McLean said the city’s new ordinance includes registering golf carts with the city. The ordinance went through legal review with no major changes, McLean said.

He said members of the police department will inspect a golf cart and put a red reflective sticker on the rear of the cart. Each cart will need stop lamps (brake lights), mirrors, brakes and parking brake, safety belts, horn, windshield, and a red reflector sticker affixed to the rear of the cart.

McLean said they have developed a map of what streets can be used by golf carts. He said privately owned streets can make their rules, but golf carts can’t be operated on country roads or trunklines, only city streets.

He said this would be a one-year pilot ordinance and for $50 a cart would be registered for three years, if the ordinance is allowed beyond the one year.

“You can go 25 mph, but can’t get out of Victoria Commons,” said one man at the public hearing.

“Savage Road is a country road,” said City Manager/Police Chief Dave Robinson. “We can only control the streets we own. You can’t go on Sumpter or Savage, but you can cross them.”

“Our hands are tied,” said a Victoria Commons woman in the hearing.

Jim Chudzinski, who lives on Madelon Street, said he came to the hearing to see if the carts would be coming down his street. He noted the Victoria Commons residents wouldn’t be able to go along Savage, although they could cross it.

“They can go to the pool and bus stop,” agreed Councilwoman Kelly Bates who lives in Victoria Commons.

Mayor Pro Tem Ken Voigt said they could go to Owen Street to the bike path which is technically not a sidewalk.

“You have to have insurance,” said City Manager/Chief Robinson, noting that homeowner’s insurance can have a rider for use on your property, but you have to be sure it covers you when you leave. He said you have to talk to your agency because you don’t want to take your golf cart off your property without insurance.

Beebe said not every insurance agency will offer the insurance, other than for campgrounds, and you might have to seek other auto insurance.

It was suggested that alleys in the city would be good places for golf carts and Robinson said the city owns the alleys.

“The alleys will be important for golf carts and they can enter businesses from behind,” said Mayor Pro Tem Voigt.

Downtown Development Authority treasurer Sabrina Richardson-Williams said if a person doesn’t want to leave the subdivision, he can use a golf cart within Victoria Commons.

“Your association allows it,” said Robinson. “If this ordinance passes, you can utilize it and be under the law.”

There were questions about parking golf carts downtown and Robinson said you can park wherever you can park a motor vehicle.

Beebe said in Florida they park side by side in car spaces.

A woman said everyone can’t get downtown and Beebe said you can, but it just might take you longer to get there.

“A golf cart is a golf cart, not a dune buggy or other things,” Robinson said. “Keep your insurance with you and you need your driver’s license with you.”

Packets of information on the new ordinance, with a map of the streets you can go on and those you can’t, and application for registration are available at city hall.

After the meeting, one of the Victoria Commons residents asked another, “I wonder how much the fine is if you get stopped?”

In other business at the Feb. 22 meeting, the council:

• Approved making the DDA District a Redevelopment Zone which Robinson said would really help people who want to open businesses and not take anything away from the DDA;

• Approved the bond authorizing resolution for refinancing of the 2010 DDA bond at an estimated savings of $146,617. The request for proposals goes out to potential bidders in early March and the bond sale is mid-March. Savings begin in early April and the prior 2010 bonds are redeemed in May;

• Scheduled a strategic planning session with a facilitator for 6 p.m., March 8. It is expected to be three hours long and is open to the public;

• Discussed seasonal banners and Voigt said plans are for high school senior banners for May through July, local art from August to October, and veterans from October into the winter. (Current veterans banners were to be removed on Feb. 23, but the weather was too bad so removal was scheduled for the following week.) Councilwoman Bates is in charge of the project so she should be alerted to any fallen banners. Rick Rutherford said he has one banner that came down in the truck and one at the DPW yard. Mayor Kerreen Conley said the local banners have been well-received. When asked about the former holiday banners, Voigt said they are in bad shape ;

• Under discussion on the follow-up list, Councilwoman Kelly Bates said she wants the “due date” for each item filled in with an approximate date. Councilman Steve Jones said he would like the DORA (Downtown Outdoor Recreational Area) to have permanent signs and there be marking on the sidewalk to show the start and end of DORA. Richardson-Williams said the stoplight at Five Points allows only two or three cars through when heading downtown. Robinson said the lights are managed by the county. DPW Director Rick Rutherford said it is short to make way for the left turn arrow to Savage. Chudzinski said sometimes the traffic is backed up to the Secretary of State office;

• Approved $140,663.89 in accounts payable and the following departmental purchases in excess of $500: to Blue Ribbon Contracting, $5,400 for repair of water main break on South Biggs, DPW; to EGLE, $2,000 for annual storm water permit fee, DPW; to F&R Automotive Car Care LLC, $973.23, for new coils and battery for vehicle #218, police; to Metro Environmental, $995 for hydro excavation for water main break, DPW;

• Heard Robinson announce that billing clerk Angela Plummer resigned as of March 1 and they have hired Michelle Bellingham of Sumpter Township for the position and she begins work March 7. She is a former employee and Robinson said everyone is happy to have her back; and

• Discussed the actions of the DDA concerning grants to two festivals put on by the Chamber of Commerce and whether Lakefest is going to be a 501c3 as promised last year. Robinson said he needed direction from the council. When it was noted they got approval for 2022 Lakefest last year, Robinson said that was for the dates, but the city still needs a special events request, which he doesn’t have. He said he has been getting questions about public safety for the event and he has no problems sitting down at a meeting to discuss the event. Mayor Conley said not having a 501c3 is not an issue. She said they are bringing a great event to the community.