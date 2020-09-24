City Council accepts MMRMA grant for police bumper guards

A $1,455 MMRMA grant for bumper guards and pit bars to protect the front ends of three police cars was accepted by the Belleville City Council at Monday’s regular meeting by Zoom.

Police Chief Dave Robinson said he found it was under $3,000 for equipment for the three vehicles, at $2,910. He wrote a grant for that amount and got a 50% grant from the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority Risk Avoidance Program.

The council action included approval of the purchase of the equipment and a budget amendment to provide for the $1,455 matching funds. Chief Robinson will use funds saved by not filling the second allocated part-time police position until after Jan. 1.

The three existing police units to get the equipment are cars 217, 218, and 218A.

The equipment purchased is three 2020 Utility Interceptor Push Bumpers at a cost of $350 each and three Pit Bars Elite 2020 for Interceptor Utility at $390 each plus three 23.5” Solid Center Channels at $30 each and labor of $200 per car to install it all. The pit bars are for pit maneuvers.

The equipment and installation is through Williams Emergency Vehicles & Equipment in Canton.

Interim City Manager Tracey Schultz Kobylarz also announced public safety personnel and front-line workers will get a $1,000 bonus each by Sept. 30 because of a grant. “We applied for $27,000 and got $27,000,” she said, noting this is for police and on-call fire fighters.

In other business at the Sept. 21 one-hour meeting, the council:

• Heard Mayor Kerreen Conley read a proclamation presented by Barbara Rogalle Miller of the League of Women Voters that recognizes the centennial of the 19th Amendment and founding of the League. The council members will come in to city hall to sign the document;

• Approved Councilwoman Kelly Bates’ plan to recognize 48111 veterans by hanging their pictures on the downtown lamp posts similar to the way high school graduates were honored last summer. The first 35 residents that register, at $30 each, up to Oct. 15 will be put up through the end of November. Funds raised will go to repair the veterans’ memorial. Councilwoman Bates can be reached at council@bellevilleonthelake.com;

• Approved extending DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) dates of operation through the end of November to be consistent with the State of Michigan dates. John Winter of Egan’s Pub said no kind of shelter is allowed by the state and he’s trying to get word from the state on allowing something to block the wind;

• Approved the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive fund raiser on Oct. 10, 11, and 12 at Five Points;

• Approved accepting the CLCT grant of $5,000 to offset costs having to do with the election, “Ensuring the residents of Belleville can vote and vote properly,” said Interim City Manager Tracey Schultz Kobylarz. She announced she is now certified to be an election clerk and spent a full nine-and-a-half hours on data entry for the absentee voters, “and, I’m only through M.” She thanked Van Buren Township Deputy Clerk Joanne Montgomery for coming over the previous Tuesday to make sure the AV ballots were mailed out to the military on time. She said the Redford Township clerk is coming on Tuesday to help her with data entry. She said neither of them charged for their services. She said the city’s new clerk will start Sept. 28. Kobylarz asked for help of council members to come in on Sept. 23 or 24 to help put ballots in envelopes for mailing;

• Approved allowing Stacey Davis of Van Buren Township, mother of a player on the Belleville High School football team, to conduct fund raising at Five Points on Oct. 3 to benefit team members. Davis explained before the meeting started that the BHS team is sponsored by Adidas and has to wear all Adidas. She said that is expensive and they need bottled water, face masking, and food. Mothers used to cook for the team before games, but that is no longer allowed. Mayor Conley suggested she present a list of needs so people can adopt a kid. Davis said they no longer sell the Gold cards to earn money because the restaurants can’t support it now and ticket sales are down and they can’t do raffles. She was looking for ideas for fund-raising for the team. Fire Chief Brian Loranger offered his office area at Five Points, with use of his hose, for a car wash benefit. “A lot of kids are financially challenged, coming to practice with no food and safety items,” she said. “It’s heart-breaking to have players without food.” Councilman Tom Fielder suggested she ask Van Buren Township officials for suggestions for fund raising. Winter of Egan’s said they would look into helping with food;

• Approved $2,799,919.91 in accounts payable and the following purchases in excess of $500: to Snider Electric, $2,730 for emergency siren repair (removed and replaced existing, rusted-out power panel, wiring, and conduit for siren on top of city hall); to Hennessey Engineers, $1,980 for library engineering review and $1,020.50 for soil erosion review/testing for 510 Main; and to Core & Main, $620.92 for water main repair parts for water main break on Huron River Drive; and

• Heard DPW director Rick Rutherford say bids on the final work at Doane’s Landing will be in on Sept. 24 and Kobylarz said she could call a special council meeting to keep things moving along. He also said they are on a waiting list to get the trees cut next to the DPW yard and the one at the bridge. He said because of the bridge closed on Huron River Drive, the city is now flooded with traffic. The cones set by the police in the right, southbound lane after the bridge are keeping people from cutting into traffic.