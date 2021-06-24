Cinnamon family celebrates 20 years of Father’s Day car shows

Steve Cinnamon and his family celebrated their 20th Father’s Day Car Show at Victory Park in Belleville on Sunday, June 20. Cinnamon said they had 123 cars this year.

The largest car show over the years had 170 cars. That was five years ago when his daughter Allison got married to Kevin Robertson at the show and all the relatives came, he said.

During the COVID pandemic last Father’s Day, there were 60 cars.