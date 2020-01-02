Chase Basham of Sumpter Township charged as VBT porch thief

Chase Alan Basham, 36, of Sumpter Township was arraigned on Dec. 22 through the 34th District Court in Romulus on 16 misdemeanor counts after he was arrested for being a porch thief in Van Buren Township.

Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright said on or about Dec. 18, several larcenies of packages from residents’ porches had occurred in the areas of Roland Meadows, Andover Farms, and Country Walk subdivision.

Van Buren Township Police issued a Dec. 18 surveillance tape on Facebook showing a man carrying an empty box up to a porch on Cambridge Court in Country Walk subdivision and then leaving with a box that had been on the porch.

Police said he apparently knew of the Ring doorbell surveillance because he kept his face hidden. He was identified as driving a black Chevrolet Equinox Traverse that stopped near the home. The suspect was wearing a very distinctive jacket, police said.

Suspect Chase Basham was charged with the thefts.

Basham has been arraigned on one count of larceny with value between $200 and $1,000 (1-year misdemeanor); seven counts of larceny under $200 (93-day misdemeanor); and eight counts of taking, holding, concealing mail meant for another (1-year misdemeanor).

Chief Wright said Basham was arraigned through 34th District Court and his bond set at $10,000/10%. Basham’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m., Jan. 2.