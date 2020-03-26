0

Chamber of Commerce holds virtual awards ceremony March 21

Mike Kole, interim CEO of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce was master of ceremonies at a virtual awards ceremony at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 21, to take the place of the annual banquet planned.
This was to abide by state rules against gatherings as part of the COVID-19 coronavirus battle.
Saturday’s event had a baseball theme and Kole, dressed in a Tigers’ shirt, introduced Tyrone Hamilton who played the National Anthem on a keyboard and sang along.
Kole announced the following awards:
• Small Business of the Year: Colette McClinton and her Garden Fantasy on Main;
• Large Business of the Year: Paul George and SERVIS Group;
• Ted Kuckelman Community Service Award: Mark Laginess; and
• Leona Van Buhler Chamber Member of the Year Award: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4434 Honor Guard.
Winners of the cash drawings were:
• $10,000 – Sheri Kay;
• $1,000 – Darcy Beagan;
• $500 – Annette Temple;
• $100 each – Dr. Anna Loranger, Mark Buxton, Joe Walker, Tammy Lommerse, and Kim Leonard.
New directors announced were Scott Jones, Darcy Beagan, Jennifer Farmer, Bob Castino, and Whitney Beaubien.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

