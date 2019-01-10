Chamber of Commerce announces nominees for three awards

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for three awards that will be given out at its annual banquet on Jan. 12.

• Business of the Year: Moving the Mitten, Garden Fantasy on Main, and Twisted Rooster

• Ted Kuckelman Award: Candace Streeter, SOOAR; Kathleen Springer, founder of the Belleville Community page on Facebook; Speed and Joyce Gant, Yankee Air Force

• Leona Van Buhler Award: Amanda Kennicott, TCF Bank; Kevin Walsh, Yankee Air Force

Chamber Executive Director Paul Henning invites the public to come to the awards banquet to find out who wins.

The event will be at the Angel Food Catering Garage, 44850 North I-94 Service Drive, from 6 to 10 p.m. The signature drink will be by Egan’s Pub and entertainment by Derek Rafferty.

Tickets are $70 at the door or online. For information, call Henning at (734) 697-7151.